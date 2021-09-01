NC Bigfoot Festival postponed due to COVID

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The 2021 Bigfoot Festival has been postponed due to COVID.

Due to the increased COVID numbers and the continued spread in Western North Carolina, the 2021 Western North Carolina Bigfoot Festival has been postponed until Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022, City of Marion officials said.

Festival organizers hope that by May 2022, it will be safer to have the event.

Bigfoot-themed activities will still be held by local businesses during the week of Monday, Sept. 13 through Saturday Sept. 18. More information can be found at the Marion Bigfoot Festival website here.