CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) β€” North Carolina authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered when the four-wheel vehicle he was operating rolled over.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Amari Ford died Saturday from injuries sustained in the Feb. 15 accident.

Investigators say Ford was operating the four-wheeler on private property while under the supervision of adults, then drove onto a nearby property where the vehicle rolled over.

He was not wearing a helmet.Β