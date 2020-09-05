NC businesses, museums discuss what’s next following announcement loosening some statewide restrictions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Prepping for a busy holiday weekend safely. That’s what places across North Carolina are doing now, after the governor loosened some monthslong restrictions in the latest phase of his reopening plan.

Visitors from far and very near hitting the streets of downtown Asheville Friday evening, many in the spirit of the Labor Day weekend.

One of those places in their path, the Asheville Museum of Science. It’s typically a busy weekend for them, however this year is different.

“On a normal Labor Day weekend, Asheville would be very crowded with tourists. A lot of our tourist population visits the museum,” said President of the Board at Asheville Museum of Science, Rachael Sparks.

They’ve been given the green light to open back up. They have plans to do that Wednesday. Rachael Sparks with the museum told us, the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We were looking at before Governor Cooper’s announcement, a possibility of running out of money,” Sparks said.

However, things will be slightly different. Some of the hands-on exhibits will be hands-off until further notice.

Those loosened statewide restrictions go beyond museums. At Sweeten Creek Brewing, they’re in the process of ordering more picnic tables for their outdoor seating area to accommodate more people, since restrictions have been loosened on outdoor mass gathering capacities.

“We space our tables out nicely, we sanitize between each customer,” said Matt Vaughan with Sweeten Creek Brewing.

As for the Labor Day weekend, Matt Vaughan there told us it’s typically a busy one for them. But they plan on doing it socially-distanced, while sanitizing tables between each guest.

This does not apply to bars, nightclubs or movie theaters. They are required to remain closed at this time.