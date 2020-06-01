NC capital imposes curfew amid protests

Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s capital city is enacting an 8 p.m. curfew starting Monday night.

The move comes after two nights of protests over the death of George Floyd that led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks being thrown at police officers.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release Monday that she hopes the curfew will allow the city to recover.

The curfew will last each day until 5 a.m. and will remain in place until Baldwin declares it’s over.

Baldwin said those caught violating the curfew will face a misdemeanor charge and fine.

Certain key professions are exempt.