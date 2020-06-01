NC capital imposes curfew amid protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s capital city is enacting an 8 p.m. curfew starting Monday night.
The move comes after two nights of protests over the death of George Floyd that led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks being thrown at police officers.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release Monday that she hopes the curfew will allow the city to recover.
The curfew will last each day until 5 a.m. and will remain in place until Baldwin declares it’s over.
Baldwin said those caught violating the curfew will face a misdemeanor charge and fine.
Certain key professions are exempt.