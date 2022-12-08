KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A notice of violation against Kings Mountain’s newest casino was issued by the chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission, E. Sequoyah Simermeyer, on Wednesday.

Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site in the fall of 2022.

An investigation revealed that the Nation allowed Sky Boat to partially manage the casino’s expansion without an approved management contract. Additionally, the Nation and Sky Boat failed to submit a management contract within 60 days of its execution, which is required.

The groups could face penalties of nearly $58,000 a day for each violation.

Notice of Violation:

Simermeyer’s statement:

“Based on an exhaustive investigation and analysis of the circumstances, we issued a Notice of Violation to both enforce regulatory compliance and ensure the Nation is the primary beneficiary of its gaming revenue. We do not take this enforcement action lightly, but do so to preserve the integrity of the industry and protect the valuable tool Indian Gaming represents for many Tribes as codified in the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.”

Principal Chief Richard Sneed with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians issued the following statement regarding the news:

“This is sad news because schemes like this threaten the integrity of Indian gaming. We are glad to see the NIGC fulfilling its duty to protect the industry, but I wouldn’t be surprised if IGRA violations are only the tip of the illegal iceberg. From the beginning, everything about this casino appears to have been tainted with political corruption and bad actors who flout the law. We hope authorities will continue to pursue truth and accountability in this matter.”

The violation could temporarily close the casino just two years after sports betting was legalized in North Carolina.