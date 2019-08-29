NC Chick-fil-A manager takes food to Popeyes workers who had been absent from his store

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chick-fil-A worker recently noticed some rival North Carolina Popeyes employees who typically show up for breakfast at his Chick-fil-A had not been there recently.

So, the Chick-fil-A worker decided to help out his rival fast-food colleagues just across the street.

Jené Walker of Greensboro and her co-worker spotted the incident at Popeyes Monday when they were visiting — hoping to try the new chicken sandwiches, according to her Facebook page and WCNC-TV.

Walker said when they pulled up to the Koury Boulevard store they noticed there was no line, WCNC reported.

A Greensboro Chick-fil-A worker takes food to busy Popeyes employees who were recently not at his store for breakfast. Photo by Jene Walker used with permission by CBS 17.

Walker said they also noticed a man in an orange shirt with a Chick-fil-A bag.

“I instantly thought ‘what is a Popeyes employee doing with a Chick-fil-A bag at Popeyes?'” Walker, who does not work for either restaurant, told WCNC.

The Chick-fil-A worker told Walker that his rivals had been crowded and were working extra hours to keep the public satisfied with the very popular crispy chicken sandwich, WCNC reported.

Chick-fil-A said the man, Nick, has been long-time friends with the Popeyes employees and they would regularly have breakfast at his nearby Chick-fil-A, according to the TV station.

The Greensboro Chick-fil-A manager (right) and a Popeyes employee who he took food to on Monday. Photo by Jene Walker used with permission by CBS 17.

But after the new Popeyes sandwiches were introduced, the workers haven’t been able to come for breakfast, a Chick-fil-A manager told WCNC.

So, the Chick-fil-A worker gave the Popeyes employees some sandwiches and visited with them for a while, said Walker, who took photos of the event.

“This is the funniest, yet nicest thing I’ve seen!” Walker wrote on Facebook about the gift to the Popeyes employees.

Also, Walker said Popeyes was out of their new chicken sandwiches Monday, which meant no lunch for her and her friend.

So, the Chick-fil-A worker visiting Popeyes also offered her and her co-worker lunch.

“So we met him over there and literally just got a whole meal for FREE!!” Walker wrote. “Chick-fil-A, I promise to NEVER cheat on you!! You’ve shown loyalty to me even when I was about to be disloyal to y’all. I love y’all forever.”

The photos that Walker took during the visit Monday have been turned into some interesting memes — with some noting that Chick-fil-A is closed Sundays. Others take jabs at Chick-fil-A — while still others say Popeyes should have targeted fast-food giant McDonald’s with a new menu item.

Popeyes has received much attention lately for their new sandwich, which some say is better than Chick-fil-A’s.

However, the company said Tuesday they have run out of the new sandwiches.