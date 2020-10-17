NC church once again raising eyebrows over messages supporting President Trump

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Kannapolis church is once again raising eyebrows with a political message on their marquee.

The pastor of the church says some signs he put up have caused some controversy, but he’s defending his right to say what he wants.

Pastor Tim Jones at Resurrection Baptist Church put up several signs recently.

One says “GOD’S LAWS ARE ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.” Another says “PRAY THAT GOOD TRUMPS EVIL IN NOVEMBER.”

“Honestly, the president did pop into my mind. I do support the president. I don’t make any bones about it, most everyone knows that. I do not tell our folks how to vote, but they know where I stand, but I think it comes down to a choice that we make in November of how our country is going to go,” Pastor Jones said.

A local attorney tells FOX 46 there is a caveat that could allow churches in some cases to get away with making political statements.

“I just got to thinking the election is not even about Republicans and Democrats anymore, it’s about good versus evil,” Jones said.

That lawyer says it all centers on whether a church is a 501c3 with tax-exempt status.

A statement from the IRS website says 501 c-3’s are “absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

FOX 46 could not find a record of Resurrection Baptist being a 501 c-3 and the pastor did not make clear the church’s tax exempt status, but the attorney says if the church doesn’t fall under the tax exemption there shouldn’t be anything stopping them from getting political.

“If I line up any message that may touch on politics with what the Bible says, it’s not politics it’s what God says,” said Pastor Jones.

