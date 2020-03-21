1  of  60
NC coronavirus total rises to 184, cases confirmed in Henderson, Buncombe Counties

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has risen to 184 as of Saturday morning, according to NCDHHS.

Health officials have also confirmed first cases in Henderson and Buncombe Counties.

The Henderson County Health Department was notified at 8:58 a.m. Saturday by Mission Hospital that a Henderson County resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in isolation, according to the county health department.

Public health staff are investigating and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease, according to a press release.

The person in Buncombe County has been notified and remains in isolation at home, according to the county health department. They have been isolated since testing was performed.
 
BCHHS Public Health is actively investigating to determine the case’s source of exposure and will be contacting individuals identified as having close contact to this case.

Further details about the individuals will not be released by the departments to protect their privacy.

For more information, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24/7), or visit the Center for Disease Control’s website for information and frequent updates at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The latest coronavirus numbers for NC can be found here.

