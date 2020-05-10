NC COVID-19 data show 404 new cases, 3 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina are reporting roughly 400 new coronavirus cases and only 3 new deaths in their latest count.

The updated numbers released Sunday by the state health department show the total number of cases statewide grew by 404 from a day ago to 14,764. The death count increased from 544 to 547.

The rate of positive tests for the virus remained under 10 percent. State officials are monitoring data as North Carolina began over the weekend to allow a phased-in reopening of businesses. One-day changes can sometimes be an anomaly, and officials say they are looking for trends that sustain themselves over 14 days or longer. 

