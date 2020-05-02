NC COVID-19 package gets final General Assembly OK

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore talks with House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, right, while finalizing versions of a bill allocating $3.5 billion in new federal money for COVID-19 relief, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the North Carolina General Assembly building in Raleigh, N.C. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — The General Assembly has finalized a relief package to address the new coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina, agreeing to send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers.

A pair of bipartisan measures approved unanimously by the House and Senate on Saturday direct how nearly $1.6 billion in federal funds are distributed and how government activities during the outbreak are deferred or delayed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the bills into law. He and Republican legislative leaders praised the collaboration in fashioning the measures.

Governor Cooper issued the following statement in regards to the legislative efforts:

“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”

The Legislative Building was closed to the public while the General Assembly worked this week.