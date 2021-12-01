NC crews battle wildfire on Pogue Mountain in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews in Marion, NC are working to put out a wildfire on Pogue Mountain.

According to Marion Fire Department on Tuesday night, the fire is in a rugged area that’s difficult to access. They say the fire is visible from 226 south and I-40.

Multiple crews are on the scene working to put out the fire, the department said. Units on scene include Dysartsville Fire, Glenwood Fire, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, McDowell Rescue Squad, Marion Fire, Pogue Fire and Old Fort Fire Departments.

There have been no reports of injuries. We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.