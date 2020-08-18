NC cyclist dies in crash at Great Smokey Mountains National Park

CADES COVE, TN (WSPA) — A 60-year-old cyclist, from North Carolina, died in a crash Sunday morning while at the Great Smokey Mountains National Park.

Park Rangers said Harold D. Pardue suffered severe head trauma and was found unconscious following a bike accident. Pardue later succumbed to his injuries on August 17.

Randers said the Pardue was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash, which happened on a downhill section of Cades Cove Loop Road.

No additional details are available at this time.