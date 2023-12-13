ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina family narrowly survived a fire that left a 10-year-old boy with third-degree burns.

A home that once stood tall has been reduced to rubble and unrecognizable.

Wally Wilson says on Dec. 8, a fire ignited inside his close friend Kevin Burrough’s home around 2 a.m. off Mountain Creek Road south of Asheboro.

His wife Shauna woke up to the screams of their son 10-year-old Chevy.

“Mama opened the door to her bedroom, and it was just like a black cloud hit her. She woke Kevin up,” Wilson said.

And like any loving father, through the flames and smoke, Wilson says Kevin went after his kids.

“Kevin actually went from outside and through plywood, sheetrock, studs. He knocked through the wall, and there was Chevy. Chevy was right there. The good Lord got him to knock the hole in there, and his boy was right there,” Wilson said.

Wilson says a few minutes later, he and the Ulah Volunteer Fire Department got to the scene.

Chevy was flown to Brenner Children’s Hospital with second and third-degree burns.

He’ll survive, but some of his furry friends didn’t make it.

“We lost two dogs, and one cat right now … We’re still looking for one dog,” Wilson said.

While they continue the search for their pets and a new home, Wilson hopes the community rallies around the family.

“Everybody is out there to help this family … Everything he gets, Kevin is putting it towards Chevy,” Wilson said.

Wilson says Chevy is still at the hospital and had a successful surgery on Monday.

The Randolph County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.