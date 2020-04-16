NC deputies shoot, kill suspect who fired at them

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a suspect in a shooting has been shot and killed by a deputy after he fired at him and other deputies.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that as deputies responded to a call in Hubert that a man was destroying property at a home on Wednesday, they learned a 17-year-old had been shot at a neighboring house.

The sheriff’s office says deputies located 33-year-old Tony Michael Clements, who fired at the deputies before they returned fire.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and the deputy involved has been placed in administrative leave.