NC education board approves new social studies rules

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
chalkboard school student learning generic classroom_179093

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic majority of North Carolina’s Board of Education has voted to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the standards, which will go into effect this fall, are supposed to guide teachers in classroom discussions of the nation’s failings as well as its accomplishments.

One Democratic board member said children deserve a true and honest education.

Republicans on the board called the new standards anti-American.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls them “leftist indoctrination.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories