NC elections board, Republicans spar over absentee changes

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Nearly 10,000 North Carolinians had their mail-in ballots accepted in the first week of voting, according to data released Friday, Sept. 11 by the State Board of Elections. North Carolina was the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters who requested them. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board and state Republican heavyweights are sparring over the efficacy and legality of a brokered agreement that eases mail-in ballot rules.

Currently Democratic-only, the State Board of Elections this week altered guidance to county boards related to accepting absentee ballots.

Over 1 million such ballots have been requested so far.

GOP politicians accused board leaders of colluding with lawsuit plaintiffs and Democrats to weaken election security laws.

Democrats are defending the agreement.

On Thursday, a federal judge’s ruling in a separate lawsuit told election officials to help visually impaired people vote from home.