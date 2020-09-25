NC elections board, Republicans spar over absentee changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board and state Republican heavyweights are sparring over the efficacy and legality of a brokered agreement that eases mail-in ballot rules.
Currently Democratic-only, the State Board of Elections this week altered guidance to county boards related to accepting absentee ballots.
Over 1 million such ballots have been requested so far.
GOP politicians accused board leaders of colluding with lawsuit plaintiffs and Democrats to weaken election security laws.
Democrats are defending the agreement.
On Thursday, a federal judge’s ruling in a separate lawsuit told election officials to help visually impaired people vote from home.