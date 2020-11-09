NC elections officials still counting ballots this week

Henderson Co (WSPA)- North Carolina election officials and staff are still working to count a high number of absentee and provisional ballots.

Currently the county canvass is taking place, when election officials count absentee ballots that came in before the deasline and research provisional allots.

In every NC county, canvass meetings are happening to certify results. They happen during the ten days after the election and will be happening in NC until Nov 13. The meetings are open to the public.

Heading into the weekend there were more than 997,000 absentee by mail ballots cast. More than 95,000 absentee ballots still needed to be counted as of Saturday morning.

These are voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned an accepted ballot. That number does not reflect those who requested an absentee ballot but instead voted in person on Election Day

On Friday about 40,000 provisional ballots remained uncounted. After the election each county board of elections will examine the ballots and determine which were cast by registered voters. These will be added to the official count after the results are certified from the general election.

