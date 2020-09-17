NC emergency crews preparing for heavy rainfall on horizon

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Preparing for the worst but hoping for the best, that’s what emergency crews in a handful of North Carolina counties told 7 News they are doing now as they prepare for a lot of rain heading our way.

Cleaning drains, clearing out rivers and barricading troublesome areas.

Bobby Arledge with Polk County Emergency Management told us they’ve been busy, preparing for the anticipated rainfall. A big part of that, alerting drivers of places that have seen mudslides and other damage from recent weather.

“Earlier this year, they had a lot of rain for us so we’re just trying to get those areas, make sure everyone knows where they’re at and how we’re going to respond if something were to happen,” Polk County Emergency Management Director/Fire Marshal, Bobby Arledge said.

Arledge has responded to his fair share of mudslides through the years. But he’s hoping that’s not in the forecast.

“The ground is saturated so it’s not going to take a lot to cause some issues for us,” said Arledge.

Across county lines, Rutherfordton Public Works Director Keith Ward told us, they’ve spent Wednesday afternoon making preparations of their own.

“We’ve sealed manhole covers off so the water won’t go in those,” Ward told us.

One of those areas in town that Ward told us typically sees flooding is near Doris Hill’s home. It’s a problem that she told us has plagued her backyard and she’s expecting more of it in the very near future.

“If we get hard downpours of rain, yes I think it will flood the backyard. I will never be able to put lawn furniture in my backyard,” said Rutherfordton Resident, Doris Hill.

Emergency crews in both Rutherford and Polk Counties told us, they will have crews out in full force.

A spokesperson with NCDOT told 7 News they’re inspecting storm drains, they’re also checking their inventory for emergency signage and barricades in case they’re needed.