NC escaped inmate, wife with reported ties to Oconee Co. found in Pennsylvania

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a wanted escaped inmate and his wife were found Monday morning in Pennsylvania.

We reported earlier that Kevin B. Adams, 47, was reported as missing from his work release from Caldwell Correctional Center near Lenoir and Hickory, N.C. on Feb. 3.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Adams, along with his wife Christy Adams, had ties to North Carolina.

Adams reportedly had bench warrants out of Oconee County.

Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said the pair were found late Monday morning in Bedford, Pa.