1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

NC executive order aims to get equipment to health care workers, schools, local governments

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order aimed at getting equipment to schools, local governments and health care workers.

According to a news release, the order will help schools and local governments access state surplus property to help bridge gaps during the response to COVID-19, as well as provides the transfer or donation of personal protective equipment that the state may have and not need.

“This crisis has created hardships for so many, but this Executive Order can help students and local governments with the equipment they need,” Cooper said. “This order helps speed more personal protection equipment to frontline healthcare workers. In addition it allows local governments and students to get other equipment they may need.”

According to the release, surplus property, including computers owned by the state can be requested by governments and school districts and the state will supply them to help during school closures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories