NC firefighter trapped, injured after tree falls on truck as he drove to fire station

by: WNCN Staff

Courtesy: Northwood Fire and Rescue via WNCN

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina firefighter was injured when a tree blown over by Hurricane Dorian’s winds landed on his pickup truck as he reported to a fire station Thursday night.

The incident happened while a firefighter from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue was driving his personal truck to the Tolarsville station north of Lumberton in Robeson County.

A tree landed on the fireman’s Ram pickup, trapping and injuring him, according to a news release from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue.

The man’s fellow firefighters, who were dispatched, “arrived on scene, and began extrication and medical care,” fire officials said.

The fireman was freed from the truck and taken to Southeastern Health in Lumberton, officials said.

“Please keep one of our firefighters in your thoughts and prayers,” Northwood’s officials said.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. and Robeson County EMS assisted in the incident.

