NC Food and Nutrition Services participants can buy groceries online at authorized retailers using EBT cards

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA)- North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants will now be able to buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards starting Wednesday, May 6.

According to the news release, the new measure will allow participants to buy food, while also practicing social distancing during COVID-19, as well as help families with transportation and mobility barriers.

“People need to feed their families while also practicing social distancing,” NC Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “This will allow families to order groceries at home and lower their risk of getting sick.”

According to the release, Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve other retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program.

For more information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services, click here.

To apply for FNS, click here.