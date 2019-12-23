NC fugitive arrested after robbery, burglary, chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges Sunday following a strong-arm robbery that led to a chase with deputies.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Joseph Scott Vick, of Spartanburg, reportedly went on a crime spree and stole a convenience store clerk’s car by force at the store on Gossett Road.

Vick then allegedly was responsible for several hit-and-run crashes in the stolen car in the city of Spartanburg.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Vick then drove the vehicle back into the county, where he committed a burglary, car breakings and a shoplifting before he was spotted by deputies.

A chase then occurred and resulted in his vehicle being forcibly stopped.

According to the release, Vick was bitten by a sheriff’s office K9 officer when he did not comply with deputies’ commands to get out of his vehicle.

When he was taken into custody, deputies learned that Vick was a fugitive from justice in North Carolina.

Sheriff’s Office officials said no one was injured during the incident.

Vick was charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of reckless driving, three counts of hit-and-run with property damage, four counts of car breaking, third-degree burglary, grand larceny, traffic-control violation, blue light violation and fugitive from justice.