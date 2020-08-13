NC Gov. Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force to hold 2PM COVID-19 briefing

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)
RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.
According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.