SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Spartanburg’s Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force will hold a press conference May 28 at 12:30pm at the Spartanburg Marriott to share ideas about how to help local businesses struggling amidst the coronavirus crisis.

During the media press conference, members of the task force say they will unveil a new partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, focused on safe business operations.