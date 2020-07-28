NC Gov. Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force to hold COVID-19 briefing at 4PM

Governor Roy Cooper holds a press briefing at the Emergency Operations Center on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper updated the public on the COVID-19 virus and response to protests for racial justice. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on COVID-19 this evening.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

