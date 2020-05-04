NC Gov. Cooper grants 5-month extension of expiration dates on more than two dozen DMV credentials

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted a five-month extension of the expiration date on more than two dozen DMV creditials as part of the COVID-19 bill he signed into law on Monday.

According to the release, the five-month extension applies to the following DMV credentials:

Driver license

Learner’s permit

Limited learner’s permit

Limited provisional license

Full provisional license

Commercial driver license

Commercial learner’s permit

Temporary driving certificate

Special identification card

Handicapped placard

Vehicle registration

Temporary vehicle registration

Dealer license plate

Transporter plate

Loaner/dealer “LD” plate

Vehicle inspection authorization

Inspection station license

Inspection mechanic license

Transportation network company permit

Motor vehicle dealer license

Sales representative license

Manufacturer license

Distributor license

Wholesaler license

Driver training school license

Driver training school instructor license

Professional house-moving license

According to the release, the bill also allows the DMV to waive any penalties for a late registration renewal during the extension period.

Customers who paid a $15 fee for a later renewal in March or April will also be reimbursed.

According to the release, the bill also extended the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates.

There was also an extension of the expiration of an Intrastate Medical Waiver for up to five months, if the DMV Medical Review determines the extension is appropriate, according to the release.

“And it confirms the validity of a driving eligibility certificate dated on or after Feb. 9, and before March 10, to meet the requirements for a license or permit until 30 days after the date the Governor rescinds the State of Emergency Executive Order or the date the DMV reopens all driver license offices, whichever is earlier,” according to the release.