NC Gov. Cooper says he intends to extend state’s evictions moratorium through at least Jan. 31, 2021

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium through at least the first month of the new year.
According to a news release, Cooper said he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Cooper said. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
According to the release, the details and language of the moratorium are coming soon and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.