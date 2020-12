NC Gov. Cooper says he intends to extend state’s evictions moratorium through at least Jan. 31, 2021

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper unveiled a new program on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to give residents $175 million to help pay their rent and utility bills amid the pandemic. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium through at least the first month of the new year.

According to a news release, Cooper said he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

โ€œThis holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,โ€ Cooper said. โ€œAs the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.โ€

According to the release, the details and language of the moratorium are coming soon and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.