NC Gov. Cooper says he intends to extend state’s evictions moratorium through at least Jan. 31, 2021

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper unveiled a new program on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to give residents $175 million to help pay their rent and utility bills amid the pandemic. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium through at least the first month of the new year.

According to a news release, Cooper said he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Cooper said. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

According to the release, the details and language of the moratorium are coming soon and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories