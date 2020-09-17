NC Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3PM

(Greenville, SC (WSPA) - Greenville's Emergency Management team already talking to local agencies about implementing their severe weather plan and businesses in low lying areas are already preparing for the expected down pour

As you mentioned, the County Emergency Management team, ready to implement their plans at a moments notice. Here at the Swamp Rabbit Trail, the flowing river sits on one side and about a half dozen businesses are lined up on the other, all ready to take action if or when it’s necessary.