COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr., announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice would be making $850 million available to help public safety agencies' response to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the news release, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for the critical funds.