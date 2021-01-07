NC granddaughter rings in the new year while donating kidney to grandmother

News

by: Starr Bodi

Posted: / Updated:

The gift of giving continues during the holiday season even during the pandemic as one family is ringing in the new year after a successful kidney transplant.

It’s a decision Amanda Kahm, a resident from Charlotte, North Carolina, did not think twice about.

Kahm knew that her grandmother has always had an impact on her and wanted to make sure that she could do just that in return.

“She is a very special person. I love her to death,” said Ann, Receiving a Kidney at UPMC Hamot.

It’s the perfect match for Ann, a resident from Great Valley, New York.

After starting kidney dialysis during the Summer, her granddaughter wanted to help.

“Obviously a lot of tears of joy overfilled with happy tears and being able to help her. All of our family has been very supportive,” Kahm said.

Both Ann and her granddaughter Amanda are recovering on the same post surgery floor at UPMC Hamot.

“It’s awesome to be honest. She’s been there for me my whole life. I am glad to be here for her during this time,” said Kahm.

This year alone, UPMC Hamot has completed nearly 20 transplants.

Now it is a road to recovery. Ann’s granddaughter Amanda is expected to be discharged from the hospital today and will be heading back home.

