NC health, emergency management officials to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2PM

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina health and emergency management officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

According to a news release, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry will be at the briefing at 2 p.m.

As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 15,816 and the total number of NC deaths related to the coronavirus is 597.

According an NCDHHS news release, 210,457 COVID-19 tests were completed and there are currently 521 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

