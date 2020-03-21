Health officials confirm 3 coronavirus cases in Cherokee Co.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Health officials in North Carolina confirmed three cases of coronavirus in Cherokee County on Friday night.

As of Friday, there is a total of 137 cases in NC.

Three Cherokee County residents and an Illinois resident tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently isolated in Cherokee County, according to the county health department.

Two Cherokee County residents who tested positive for COVID – 19 are being monitored and following isolation orders.

They say the patients are household contacts of the case from New York who tested positive in Cherokee County earlier this week. Both the index case (patient from New York) and the residents from Cherokee County have been isolated since the NY patient was tested.

A third Cherokee County resident has tested positive for COVID – 19 and is currently isolated in their home since testing. This patient attended the same dance event on March 10 at the John C. Campbell Folk School that the New York patient also attended. The patient is at home on isolation.

A resident of Illinois who tested positive for COVID – 19 is being monitored and following isolation orders in Cherokee County, county health officials say. They say the patient had traveled from Illinois and was staying in the home with the patient from New York.

Since cases are reported under the state of residency, this case will be identified as an Illinois case, not a North Carolina case.

Therefore, this case will not show up on the North Carolina maps as a Cherokee County case. Both the index case from New York and the resident from Illinois are isolated since testing was initiated on the patient from New York.

Both of the Cherokee County individuals and the Illinois case have been on isolation since before becoming symptomatic. For this reason, contact tracing on these three cases will not be necessary.

For current case numbers in NC, visit the health department website here.