NC health officials report 1 flu death for previous week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina has recorded another flu-related death, bringing the total so far this season to three.

Records from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the most recent death was reported last week. The state did not provide any identifying information.

The current flu season began Oct. 29 and runs through May 26.

The state logged more than 200 flu-related deaths last season, more than half were people age 65 and older.

