NC hotel carbon monoxide levels not high at time of deaths

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic via WCMH_1555071161505.JPG.jpg

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Tests have found that carbon monoxide levels weren’t elevated at a North Carolina hotel shortly after two guests were found dead last month.  

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports three tests by the city’s fire department found no elevated carbon monoxide levels in the Best Western room where 28-year-old Jacob Galloway and 39-year-old James Landreth were staying. 

 The North Carolina men were visiting the area for a rugby tournament and had celebrated their victory June 8. They were found dead the next day by another person staying in the room. A search warrant says police found no indication of drug use or foul play.  

A Friday statement by Asheville police says authorities are still awaiting final autopsy and toxicology reports. It said those may take up to eight months to complete.

___  

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store