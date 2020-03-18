1  of  29
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck Calumet Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Jackson Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

NC jobless claims surge from virus layoffs

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A delivery is made on an otherwise deserted campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The UNC system announced Tuesday that it would be instructing students to return to their permanent address unless granted an exception to remain in university housing due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Unemployment benefit requests in North Carolina surged this week due to the new coronavirus as business activity slowed and as a ban on dining in at restaurants and bars began.

The state Division of Employment Security says the number of claims in which people blamed COVID-19 for their layoffs or for reduced hours surpassed the average weekly number of overall claims in less than 24 hours.

Similar jobless claim surges are occurring in other states. 

North Carolina state health officials now count more than 60 residents as testing positive for the virus.

Attorney General Josh Stein says his agency is investigating price-gouging complaints. 

