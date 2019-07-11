NC man accused of trafficking twin sisters from Upstate

CLEVELAND Co., N.C. (WSPA) — A Shelby man is accused of trafficking twin sisters from Blacksburg he met online.

Derrell Davion Russell, 26, is charged with kidnapping, human trafficking a child victim, statutory rape, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and several other crimes, according to jail records.

The Shelby Star reports Russell met the 14-year-old girls on Facebook.

A detective tells the newspaper that the victims did not know Russell’s real age.

The Shelby man allegedly traveled to the victims’ home and returned with them to Cleveland County in March where at least one was sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Russell was arrested Wednesday.

He remains in the Cleveland County Detention Center under $1 million bond.

