NC man accused of voyeurism after incident at Duncan Cracker Barrel

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(ABOVE: Facebook video from WSPA viewer shows men gathered around suspect in Duncan.)

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Duncan Police Department officials said a man faces multiple charges, including voyeurism, following an incident at a restaurant Sunday morning.

According to Duncan Police Chief Carl Long, a young girl claims that a man — identified as 53-year-old Douglas Lane, of Charlotte, NC — was looking at her while she was in the women’s bathroom at Cracker Barrel, located at 1525 E. Main St in Duncan.

Douglas Lane (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

When the girl left the restroom, she told her father, who then got a female employee to get him out of the bathroom.

Long said the girl’s father confronted Lane at the entrance to the bathroom area of the restaurant.

According to Long, Lane reportedly tried to get away, and the girl’s father took him to the ground.

Long said other fathers aware of the incident reportedly helped tackle Lane in the parking lot.

According to Long, Lane was charged with voyeurism, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

