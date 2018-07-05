News

NC man arrested, accused of choking pregnant wife

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 09:56 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:08 AM EDT

MARION, NC - A western North Carolina man was arrested after deputies say he choked his pregnant wife.

Travis Ray Mace, 45, of Marion was charged with assault by strangulation by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the incident happened on May 28 when he got into an altercation with his wife at their home on Old Morganton Road. During the quarrel, deputies say Mace choked the woman.

He was also served with warrants for assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

