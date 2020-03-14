NC man charged for deadly shooting of woman in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged for a deadly shooting that left one woman dead in Macon County.

On Friday at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 290 Oak Hill Road.

They found two male individuals and a female. The female was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as 47-year-old Kathleen Couch Dills, of Franklin.

Robert Massung Jr. has been charged with felony voluntary manslaughter in her death.



Deputies say Massung had suspected someone of breaking into a vacant home in his neighborhood and went to the home to investigate with another neighbor.

Once at the vacant home, Massung entered without permission.

After entering the home, deputies say he fired a 9mm, striking Kathleen Dills at least once.

Another female inside the home immediately fled the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second female was last seen going through a wooded area to a blue Ford Mustang and driving away, deputies say. That female was later identified and located by detectives.

She was identified by investigators as the victim’s sister.



An autopsy has been scheduled for Dills on Monday.



While Massung is currently charged with voluntary manslaughter, the investigation continues and additional charges are possible. Massung remains in the Macon County Detention Center where bond has been set at $200,000.



Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects in this incident at this stage of the investigation.