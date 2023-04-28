MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An assault investigation led to the arrest of a man in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 60-year-old Boyce Ballard with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies responded to Cedarbrook Residential Center for a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, officials located a victim who had sustained stab wounds.

Investigators arrested Ballard at the scene based on evidence.

Ballard was taken into custody on a $200,000 bond.