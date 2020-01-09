NC man convicted on attempted rape charge that occurred on 2019 work release

Coty Surrett – Courtesy of the Office of the District Attorney of Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina inmate has been arrested for attempted rape that occurred while he was on work release.

Coty Surrett, 31, of Leicester, was convicted Wednesday of one count each of felony attempted forcible sexual offense, felony attempted forcible rape, and felony first-degree kidnapping.

Surrett will serve a minimum active term of six years in prison.

On Jan. 16, 2019 Surrett was released from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections for supervised work release to a location in Arden, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney.

While on work release, Surrett knocked on the door of a nearby dwelling and asked if he could use the bathroom. Surrett stated that there was a problem with the Port-a-jon at the work site.

After being shown to the restroom, the female occupant went upstairs to another area within the home.

The District Attorney’s office says Surrett followed her up the stairs, requested sexual contact and fondle her.

During the encounter, the victim told Surrett she had to leave to get her child from school. She stated that if she were not there for pick-up, school officials would call law enforcement.

Surrett allowed her to leave on the condition that she perform sex acts on him when she returned. The victim further promised Surrett that she would not call law enforcement while she was away.

“Having been convicted of serious violent felonies including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and First-Degree Burglary in 2009, Mr. Surrett should have been closely supervised by NC prison officials at all times. Fortunately, due to this survivor’s quick thinking, she was able to out-smart Surrett to avoid physical injury and additional sexual trauma,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.

Surrett later returned to his work-site and was re-apprehended by the Division of Adult Corrections. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of zip-ties and duct-tape.

During an interview, he admitted the attempted sex crimes.

Judge Thornburg ordered Surrett to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.