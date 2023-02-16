MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car stopped in a Mooresville intersection turned into a man’s arrest for drugs and a firearm.

Mooresville Police said they got a 7:17 a.m. call Wednesday morning about a car at the intersection of Oak Street and Statesville Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the car, they found a man unresponsive and armed with a handgun. After a brief standoff, police took 26-year-old Zachary Dominic LaForce out of his vehicle and arrested him.

Police recovered a handgun, cocaine, other narcotics, and cash in the arrest.

LaForce faces several charges, including

(F) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

(F) Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

(F) Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a school

(F) Maintaining a Vehicle for the use or sale of controlled substance

(M) Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(M) Resist, Delay, or Obstruct an officer

Authorities took LaForce to the Iredell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.