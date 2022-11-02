STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family’s home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance on Friday at a home on Big Forest Drive.

An initial investigation revealed a man who was known to people in the home had entered the home with a machete, assaulted a man in the home, and then pulled a knife out and demanded everyone in the home sit on the floor, records showed.

Items from the home were stolen and the suspect fled. Statesville resident Antonio Delgado, 51, was identified as the suspect, and a search ensued. He was located a short time later and arrested and now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

Delgado has a criminal history that includes resisting and DWI.

He was held on a $400,000 secured bond.