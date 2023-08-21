MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died Sunday evening following a confrontation involving a shotgun with deputies in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Woodlawn community in reference to a man making threats and in violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to speak with the suspect but a struggle ensued. The suspect displayed a shotgun at the deputies and the deputies shot the suspect, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

No deputies were physically injured during the incident according to the sheriff’s office.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct the shooting investigation.

“This was a terrible situation that our guys were placed in and forced to use deadly force,” Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan said, “Our prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

The Sheriff’s Office said no further information will be released at this time, as the shooting is an ongoing investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.