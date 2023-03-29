CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After celebrating a $1 million lottery win in July 2021, Pharris Frank recently doubled his previous prize by winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I called my wife and told her, ‘I did it again,’” Frank said.

Frank, 41, works in construction. While working out of town, he bought his winning $2,000,000 ticket from Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

“It’s cool because the first time I won, it was two miles from my house…this time, I was four and a half hours away,” Frank said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”

Frank said he had a feeling he would win big again.

“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he said. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”

Despite predicting the win to his friend, Frank still had trouble believing it.

“I didn’t know if I was dreaming or not,” he said. “I was just in shock for a while.”

When Frank arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.

His first win helped to pay for his dream wedding. After this win, he said he wants to take his wife on a nice vacation.