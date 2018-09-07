NC mayor and wife found dead at home

News

LEGGETT, N.C. (AP) - The mayor of a North Carolina town and his wife have been found dead at their home.

News outlets report the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office withheld the identities of the victims found Thursday, but Leggett Town Commissioner Teresa Summerlin identified them as Mayor Gary Skelton and Jackie Dawn Skelton. The sheriff's office says suspects are in custody, but their identities haven't been disclosed.

Summerlin says Jackie Skelton was an oncology nurse at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, and didn't show up to work Thursday. Her coworkers requested a welfare check, which led to the discovery of the bodies.

Gary Skelton was a banker at BB&T in Rocky Mount until retirement. He was in his second term as mayor of the eastern North Carolina town with a population of around five dozen.
 

