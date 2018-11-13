News

NC mom charged in death of infant found under plastic bag

Posted: Nov 13, 2018

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 07:02 AM EST

CARY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother has been charged in the death of her infant son, who was found under a plastic bag and clothes.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Myechia Avery of Cary was arrested Saturday and charged with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-month old son, Benjamin.

According to arrest warrants, Avery awoke Sept. 18 to find the boy under a plastic bag and clothes. He was unresponsive and died at a hospital.

Search warrants state that police suspected Avery was drinking and using drugs the night before and she told police she moved the baby to a car seat on the floor next to her bed before going to sleep.

It's unclear if Avery has an attorney since courts were closed Monday.
 

