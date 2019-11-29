NC mother shoots adult daughter on Thanksgiving, police say

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Elvira Alexander (Credit: Mecklenburg County Jail)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police say violence erupted on Thanksgiving Day in a North Carolina apartment when a mother shot and killed her daughter.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

There they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police news release said the woman’s mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators described the crime as “domestic related.”

A police spokesman said he didn’t know whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store