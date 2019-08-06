NC murder suspect arrested in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr.

Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr. (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Charlotte woman in July was arrested Monday in Spartanburg County.

27-year-old Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr. of Charlotte is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened on Oakwinds Court in Charlotte on the morning of July 4.

23-year-old Khira Bernetta Denise Ruth McKinley was found shot to death inside her vehicle.

Davis was arrested Monday and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Charlotte.

